Nov 18 JP Morgan Chase & Co named James Sullivan head of equity research for Asia, ex-Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Most recently, Sullivan was the head of equity research for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Aditya Srinath will head ASEAN equity research and Scott Christensen will become the deputy head of equity research for Asia Pacific, according to the memo. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)