June 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Matt Kane as chief executive of its commerce solutions group, succeeding Mike Passilla.

Passilla, who will step down as chief executive, will become the vice-chairman of the group, the company said in a statement.

Kane will join the consumer and community banking leadership team and most recently led business development for card services at the company. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)