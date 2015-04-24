April 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Karen Li as head of China equity research.

Li, who joined the bank in 2005, will continue in her role as head of infrastructure and industrials research for Asia.

She will be based in Hong Kong and will drive efforts to expand A-share coverage, the bank said.

She will report to James Sullivan, head of equity research, Asia ex-Japan.

(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)