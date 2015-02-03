(In Feb 2 item, corrects paragraph 2 to say Kuki's new role covers both securities and bank)

Feb 2 Financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as chairman of Banking in Japan to strengthen collaboration between its investment banking and corporate banking divisions.

Kuki's chairman role covers both securities and bank.

The company also appointed Masataka Yamada as head of Investment Banking in Japan.

Yamada, who is currently deputy head of Investment Banking, will lead the bank's equity and debt capital markets and overall investment banking businesses.

In their new roles, Kuki and Yamada will both report regionally to Greg Guyett, co-head of Banking, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)