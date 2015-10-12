Oct 12 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's asset management division, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said Sorca Kelly-Scholte has joined the company as EMEA head of pension solutions & advisory.

Kelly-Scholte will manage a London-based team of pensions specialists and coordinate across J.P.Morgan Asset Management's pan-European client distribution network, the company said.

Kelly-Scholte was managing director of client strategy & research EMEA at Russell Investments. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)