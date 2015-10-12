BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management Group reports 12.29 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing
Oct 12 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's asset management division, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said Sorca Kelly-Scholte has joined the company as EMEA head of pension solutions & advisory.
Kelly-Scholte will manage a London-based team of pensions specialists and coordinate across J.P.Morgan Asset Management's pan-European client distribution network, the company said.
Kelly-Scholte was managing director of client strategy & research EMEA at Russell Investments. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.