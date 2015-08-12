SEOUL Aug 12 The veteran head of JP Morgan's South Korea business, Steve Lim, is leaving the bank to become the Korea chairman of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A JP Morgan spokesman confirmed that Lim was leaving, and would be replaced by Tae J. Park as senior country officer and head of investment banking for Korea. Park joined JP Morgan in 2001.

A spokesperson for CVC could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lim joined the New York-based bank in 1995. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Tony Munroe; editing by Susan Thomas)