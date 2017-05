Nov 23 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Mark Richards as global strategist to its global multi asset solutions group in London.

Richards, who last worked as senior vice president at PIMCO, will help determine global economic and asset allocation strategies for institutional and retail clients.

He will report to multi asset strategy global head, John Bilton. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)