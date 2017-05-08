BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it made three promotions in its commercial real estate business.
Priscilla Almodovar and Chad Tredway will co-lead the real estate banking business, and Alice Carr will lead community development banking, JPMorgan said on Monday.
Almodovar, who joined the firm in 2010, has led its community development banking team in lending and investing in various housing projects.
Tredway, who joined JPMorgan in 2008, has overseen real estate banking's sales strategy and led the commercial term lending business in the U.S. East region.
Carr, who has managed the community development real estate teams in Chase's West and Southwest regions, joined the bank in 2011. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.