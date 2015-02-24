(New throughout, adds comments from JPMorgan executives,
analyst)
By David Henry and Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK Feb 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co
said on Tuesday it aims to save about $1.4 billion in annual
expenses, mainly in consumer and investment banking, as a
proposed government requirement to hold more capital is expected
to pinch profits.
The largest U.S. bank by assets expects expenses in 2015 to
fall to roughly $57 billion from $58.4 billion in 2014, JPMorgan
said at its annual investor day. Shares rose 2.5 percent to
$60.82, reaching their highest since the beginning of January.
JPMorgan is looking to lower expenses by $2.8 billion in its
investment bank, excluding legal costs, and by about $2 billion
in its consumer bank. Some savings will be offset by investments
elsewhere in the company.
Just over half the investment banking expense reductions
will come from simplifying businesses, but JPMorgan will also
look to cut technology and operational costs in that division by
$1 billion and front-office personnel costs by $300 million.
Daniel Pinto, chief executive for JPMorgan's corporate and
investment bank, told Reuters that personnel cost cuts will come
from job cuts and pay cuts. The bank has not yet determined how
many jobs will be eliminated, he said.
"We are working through the process," Pinto said on the
sidelines of the conference at the company's headquarters on
Park Avenue.
It has become easier for JPMorgan to pay its market
employees less and still compete with rivals because trading
revenues have been shrinking across the industry, he added.
The changes are necessary because of weak revenue and higher
regulatory burdens on the investment bank. "You have no choice,"
Pinto said.
New information systems will help lower tech costs by
reducing the time needed to process trades and other
transactions, Pinto said.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told analysts the latest cost
cutting is in line with continuing efforts to keep a lid on
expenses. But some analysts said they left the conference
believing Dimon and his lieutenants are pushing harder than
ever.
"It feels as though they are turning up the intensity on
efficiency" after three years of no real progress reducing costs
relative to revenue, CLSA analyst Mike Mayo said.
The new $2.8 billion target for reducing costs in corporate
& investment bank "is a big number," said Mayo. He said JPMorgan
must act aggressively because more investors are asking whether
the bank should be split up if it cannot deliver expected
savings.
In a presentation, finance chief Marianne Lake said that if
JPMorgan split itself into two, it would have to duplicate its
finance, risk, and audit divisions, among others, at great
expense.
Regulators have insisted that larger and more complex banks
hold more capital to cushion against potential losses that could
destabilize the financial system. To prevent higher capital
requirements, executives said the bank will shed up to $100
billion of non-operating deposits, extra cash clients keep in
accounts.
CHECKING BILLS
Executives gave more details about how JPMorgan has been
achieving its goal, disclosed last year, of eliminating $2
billion of retail bank expenses. For instance, the bank took out
20,000 phone lines that were not being used, said Gordon Smith,
chief executive over branch banks, cards and mortgages. Hotel
nights were reduced 25 percent and use of "black car"
transportation was cut 40 percent, Smith said.
It cut 23,200 jobs from the retail bank in 2014, about 7,000
more than its originally announced goal. The company plans to
eliminate 300 of its 5,600 branches by the end of 2016. JPMorgan
had been adding branches through 2013 as rivals backed away.
Staffing of branches has gone from a peak of about 60,000
people in 2011 to 46,000 in 2014.
Separately, the bank said in a regulatory filing that the
U.S. Department of Justice has questioned it about potentially
discriminatory auto lending practices.
(Editing by Paul Simao, Jeffrey Benkoe, Meredith Mazzilli and
David Gregorio)