Oct 2 Siena prosecutors requested that JPMorgan
Chase & Co stand trial for obstructing regulators as
part of a wider probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA's
purchase of Banca Antonveneta SpA,
Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the Bloomberg report, prosecutors allege
JPMorgan withheld information from Italian regulators about a 1
billion euro ($1.36 billion) financing the New York-based bank
arranged for Monte Paschi's takeover of Antonveneta in 2008.
JPMorgan failed to oversee employees properly, according to
the indictment request, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
Prosecutors also are seeking indictments against former
Monte Paschi managers for obstructing regulators, market
manipulation and falsifying filings, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan could not be immediately reached for comments.