(Adds comment from industry expert)
By David Henry and Nandita Bose
LAS VEGAS Oct 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co
said on Monday it will soon launch its own competitor to Apple
Pay that will allow consumers to pay retailers using their
smartphones in stores, and it has already won the endorsement of
a major group of merchants.
The largest U.S. bank is the latest company to try to profit
from the prevalence of smartphones, which many financial
executives believe will one day be consumers' preferred way to
pay for everything from milk and eggs at the supermarket to a
rental car at an airport.
The companies that figure out how to convince consumers to
stop pulling credit cards out of their wallets and start paying
with their phones stand to earn vast sums by taking a percentage
of the trillions of dollars that consumers spend annually.
No clear front-runner has emerged in the business yet. Chase
believes its smart phone application, known as Chase Pay, has
one key advantage: the caliber of retailers it has brought on
board, Gordon Smith, chief executive of the bank's consumer
business, told Reuters.
Chase has signed a deal with the Merchant Customer Exchange,
a group of major retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
the largest U.S. retailer, and Best Buy Co Inc
to accept payments through the bank's technology.
Retailers included in the Merchant Customer Exchange ring up
more than $1 trillion of sales per year and have over 100,000
outlets.
Rivals like Apply Pay have struggled to sign up retailers to
accept their payments. In June, Reuters interviewed the top 100
U.S. retailers and found that two-thirds said they did not plan
to accept Apple Pay this year.
Apple Inc's Apple Pay's website lists Best Buy in
its "Coming Soon" section but has no mention of Wal-Mart.
Chase signed up the Merchant Customer Exchange mainly by
promising to cut retailers' costs, Smith said. Whenever a
consumer pays for something with plastic, the retailer pays fees
to banks and credit card networks to process the transaction.
Chase is willing to accept a lower fee for Chase Pay
transactions than for other transactions, and hopes to make up
the difference by getting more volume over its network, Smith
said.
"As merchants give us more business, we will give them
better pricing," Smith said in an interview. Chase declined to
comment on how much it would cut fees.
Chase expects to market its product heavily in the middle of
next year. Smith is speaking to retailers about Chase Pay at a
conference about payments on Monday in Las Vegas.
David Robertson, publisher of the Nilson Report, which
tracks the card business, said JPMorgan's bid matters to players
throughout the industry because of how many cardholder and
merchant customers the bank has. "The whole thing is about
scale, and Chase is a titan," Robertson said.
Chase Pay is also promising superior security, a critical
selling point after retailers including Target Corp and
Home Depot Inc suffered from hacking attacks, Smith said.
Longer term, Chase also hopes merchants will offer more
discounts through Chase Pay, encouraging consumers to use the
technology more.
Chase Pay will initially work for consumers that already
have Chase credit, debit, and prepaid cards, Smith told Reuters
in an interview. There are about 94 million of those cards
outstanding now in the United States, and the bank has more
spending on them than any other issuer. The app will work on
Apple and Android-based phones.
JPMorgan Chase's consumer bank has already factored the
system's near-term launch costs into its expense estimates, and
expects the benefits to come over the medium to long term.
The bank will continue working with Apple Pay and other
services even as it builds a rival, Smith said.
Chase Pay is just one of a series of companies trying to
become the go-to payment technologies, including Apple Pay,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Samsung Pay, and
Alphabet Inc's Android Pay.
(Reporting by David Henry and Nandita Bose in Las Vegas,
(Reporting by David Henry and Nandita Bose in Las Vegas