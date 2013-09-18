BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Power market veteran Paul Posoli has returned to JPMorgan Chase & Co. after a sabbatical to help advise on the bank's planned sale of its commodities business, according to an internal bank memo.
Posoli, who helped build a formidable gas and power trading division at Bear Stearns before it was bought by JPMorgan, will serve on the bank's management team in an advisory capacity. His previous role running the global gas, power, coal and emissions business will remain with John Anderson, the memo said.
"His decision to return, in and of itself, is a vote of confidence in the value of the business that we have built," according to the memo from global commodities chief Blythe Masters, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. Posoli is expected to be part of the new entity's management team after the sale.
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in