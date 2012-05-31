May 30 The J.P. Morgan Chase & Co unit
responsible for $2 billion in losses on credit derivatives
valued some of its trades at prices that differed from those of
its parent investment bank, Bloomberg News reported.
The two different pricing tracks used by the chief
investment office and J.P. Morgan's credit-swaps dealer may have
obscured by hundreds of millions of dollars the size of the loss
before it was disclosed earlier this month, the Bloomberg News
report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
J.P. Morgan Chase is facing criminal probes over the losses
in its chief investment office. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has
been invited to testify about the losses before the Senate
Banking Committee panel on June 7.