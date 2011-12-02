HONG KONG Dec 2 JP Morgan Chase & Co has hired former Credit Suisse Group AG executive Neil Hounslow as head of its prime brokerage in Asia-Pacific as the Wall Street bank looks to service hedge funds investing in the region.

Hounslow, who was head of flow financing, prime services, for Asia-Pacific at the Swiss bank, joined JP Morgan about two weeks ago, a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed to Reuters on Friday.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.