EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Aug 8 U.S. prosecutors investigating JPMorgan Chase & Co for allegedly violating securities laws are looking at mortgage bonds created by the bank itself, and not by companies it bought, according to a source familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan disclosed on Wednesday that it is a subject of "parallel investigations" by criminal and civil divisions of the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of California, which includes the state capital and Central Valley region.
JPMorgan bought Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual during the financial crisis in 2008. Both those firms had also created mortgage bonds that contributed to the housing bubble and have since been subjects of lawsuits as well. But the current criminal probe focuses on bonds that JPMorgan created, the source said.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.