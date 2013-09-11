EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co may settle probes by U.S. regulators into its credit card debt collection practices and sales of identity-theft products within weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan, the biggest bank based in the U.S., had previously disclosed the credit card and identity-theft product investigations. Reuters' source, who declined to be identified by name, said talks about a settlement have been on and off for months but have heated up recently.
A fine of less than $80 million for both matters is planned by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to Bloomberg News, which on Wednesday reported the possibility of a settlement being reached as early as next week. The report cited two people with knowledge of the matter.
JPMorgan could also settle soon a long-running government investigations into wrongdoing in its $6.2 billion "London Whale" derivatives loss last year, the source told Reuters.
On Monday JPMorgan chief financial officer Marianne Lake said at an investor conference that the company will boost its legal reserves this quarter by more than $1.5 billion as it tries to resolve multiple government investigations involving businesses including sales of mortgage securities, commodities and the setting of interest rate benchmarks.
Lake said the additional legal expenses are being booked in light of a "crescendo of activity in past weeks" involving the investigations.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.