NEW YORK Oct 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co has
made enough progress containing its $5.8 billion of derivatives
losses and tightening its risk controls that the outlook for its
credit rating has improved to stable from negative, Fitch
Ratings said on Wednesday.
JPMorgan "has not suffered meaningful damage to its
franchise from the losses in its Chief Investment Office," the
rating agency said. It was referring to the business unit of the
bank where a trader became known as the "London Whale" for
establishing outsized positions in credit derivatives.
Fitch had downgraded JPMorgan one notch to A+ and put the
rating on "Watch Negative" the day after JPMorgan shocked Wall
Street on May 10 by announcing it had lost billions of dollars
on trades that CEO Jamie Dimon called "stupid."
The losses have set off investigations by U.S. criminal
prosecutors and by agencies in multiple countries. JPMorgan
conducted its own investigation and fired and reassigned staff.
Fitch said it changed JPMorgan's outlook to stable as part
of a periodic review of 12 global banks. Fitch changed no other
ratings or outlooks for the other banks in the group.
Fitch outlooks generally apply for the next 12 months.
Fitch left in place the A+ rating for JPMorgan.
JPMorgan is scheduled to report third-quarter results on
Friday morning and give its own update of the London Whale
losses.