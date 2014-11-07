Nov 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it would cut more than 3,000 jobs than previously expected in its retail banking unit.

The bank expects its 2016 retail banking expense base to be $2 billion lower than in 2014, JPMorgan's retail bank head Gordon Smith said in an investor conference on Friday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)