WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. banking regulators on
Monday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to tighten its
controls over the risk of trading losses and comply more closely
with measures aimed against money-laundering by bank customers.
The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency issued consent orders against the bank after JPMorgan
disclosed significant losses generated by the so-called "London
Whale" trader last year.
Regulators also ordered the bank to improve its compliance
with the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering
requirements.