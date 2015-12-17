By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co
is expected to strike a settlement with U.S. regulators on
Friday to resolve charges over failing to disclose that it
preferred putting clients into some of its own funds and other
proprietary products, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The bank is expected to pay at least $200 million to resolve
parallel civil charges by both the Securities and Exchange
Commission, as well as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
one of the people said on Thursday.
At issue is whether JPMorgan's asset management unit
preferred putting clients into its own in-house funds, a
practice that in turn let the bank earn a fee, another person
said. Such arrangements were not properly disclosed, the source
told Reuters
A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment on the pending
settlement. The sources asked not to be named because the
settlement had yet to be made public.
JPMorgan previously disclosed the investigation to investors
in its SEC filings.
In its quarterly report released in August, the bank said it
had received subpoenas from the SEC and other regulators over
its disclosures concerning "conflicts" associated with its sale
and use of in-house products such as mutual funds and its wealth
management business.
The investigation also covers its private bank disclosures
in connection with the use of hedge funds that pay placement
agents fees to the bank's brokerage affiliates, the bank has
said.
In September 2012, a group of wealth management and private
banking clients filed a class action lawsuit against the bank,
saying JPMorgan placed its clients into funds and investments
with fee-based accounts.
Such actions, the lawsuit alleges, ran counter to the bank's
fiduciary duties.
A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the case in June 2013,
and it is now being appealed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Seventh Circuit.
(Additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York. Editing by
Soyoung Kim and Meredith Mazzilli)