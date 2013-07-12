NEW YORK, July 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co dialed back its
commodity trading risk slightly in the second quarter from the previous three
months, as prices of raw materials fell, results from the largest U.S. bank
showed on Friday.
Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities at JPMorgan stood at $13 million in the
second quarter, down $2 million from the first quarter and unchanged from the
second quarter of 2012.
Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
fell 7 percent in the second quarter, tumbling each month from April
to June.
JPMorgan, typical of Wall Street banks, groups its commodities revenue under
the fixed income category and does not break down the sector individually, often
leaving VaR as one of its key risk-reward indicators for commodities.
For the second quarter, JPMorgan said fixed income revenue fell to $4.1
billion from the year earlier figure of nearly $4.8 billion.
Still, it reported a 31 percent rise in second-quarter profit, as trading
revenues rose and the biggest U.S. bank by assets rebounded from the "London
Whale" derivatives loss of 2012. Net income rose to $6.50 billion from $4.96
billion a year before.