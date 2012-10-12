Oct 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co reported h igher third-quarter profits as the largest U.S. bank made m ore h ome mortgage loans.

Net income was $ 5.71 billion, or $1.40 a share, compared with $4.2 6 b illion, or $1.02 a share, a year earlier, according to a statement from the company on Friday. Results for both periods included special items.