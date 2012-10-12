BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
Oct 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co reported h igher third-quarter profits as the largest U.S. bank made m ore h ome mortgage loans.
Net income was $ 5.71 billion, or $1.40 a share, compared with $4.2 6 b illion, or $1.02 a share, a year earlier, according to a statement from the company on Friday. Results for both periods included special items.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)