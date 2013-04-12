NEW YORK, April 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co posted an increase in first-quarter profits on Friday as the biggest U.S. bank benefited from lower expenses.

Net income rose to $6.53 billion, or $1.59 a share, from $4.92 billion, or $1.19 a share, a year earlier.

The year-ago results had been reduced by 12 cents a share due to costs from its "London Whale" derivatives trades. Results for both periods included other special items.