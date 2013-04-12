BRIEF-Versabank Q2 diluted earnings per share of $0.07
* Qtrly net income of $2.1 million , up $0.3 million from a year ago
NEW YORK, April 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co posted an increase in first-quarter profits on Friday as the biggest U.S. bank benefited from lower expenses.
Net income rose to $6.53 billion, or $1.59 a share, from $4.92 billion, or $1.19 a share, a year earlier.
The year-ago results had been reduced by 12 cents a share due to costs from its "London Whale" derivatives trades. Results for both periods included other special items.
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong real estate company Nan Fung Development Limited set a lump sum land sales record on Wednesday by buying a commercial plot for HK$24.6 billion ($3.16 billion), the Lands Department said, after the previous record of HK$23.3 billion was set this month.