By Tanya Agrawal and David Henry
Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a
better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as the biggest
U.S. bank kept a lid on costs and set aside less money to cover
bad loans.
The bank, which agreed last week to pay $2.6 billion to
settle government and private claims over its handling of
accounts of fraudster Bernie Madoff, said fourth-quarter net
income fell 7.3 percent to $5.28 billion, or $1.30 per share.
Adjusted for special items, the company earned $1.40 per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.35, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results took into account gains from the sale of Visa
Inc shares and One Chase Manhattan Plaza and legal
expenses related to the Madoff settlements.
JPMorgan, which agreed to pay nearly $20 billion in 2013 to
settle assorted legal claims, had estimated that settlement of
the Madoff claims would subtract $850 million from
fourth-quarter earnings.
"It was in the best interests of our company and
shareholders for us to accept responsibility, resolve these
issues and move forward," Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon said in a statement on Tuesday.
JPMorgan shares, which have been trading this month at their
highest levels since 2000, were up 0.5 percent at $58 before the
opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock rose 33 percent in 2013, in line with the 35
percent rise in the KBW Bank index and slightly ahead of
the 29 percent gain in Standard & Poor's 500 stock index.
Special items highlighted by the bank subtracted 10 cents
per share from fourth-quarter earnings, compared with a two-cent
boost in the same quarter of 2012.
The special items included a benefit of 21 cents per share
from the sale of Visa shares and 8 cents from the sale of One
Chase Manhattan Plaza and an expense of 27 cents per share from
legal bills, including the Madoff settlements.
Three months ago, JPMorgan reported its first quarterly loss
under Dimon after recording after-tax expenses of $7.2 billion
to settle government and private investigations.
The allegations involved, among other things, shoddy dealing
in mortgage instruments before the financial crisis, derivatives
trading in London and pricing in electric power markets, as well
as failing to report suspicions of wrongdoing by Madoff.
Investors have been looking for reassurance from the company
that the worst of its legal expenses are behind it.
ASSETS SHRINK
Noninterest expenses fell 3 percent to $15.55 billion during
the quarter, while provisions for bad loans fell 84 percent to
$104 million.
JPMorgan said its assets shrank to $2.42 trillion at the end
of December from $2.46 trillion three months before and $2.36
trillion a year earlier, but it remains the biggest U.S. bank by
that measure.
Equity underwriting revenue soared 65 percent to $436
million. But investment banking fees were pulled down by lower
debt underwriting, where revenue declined 19 percent, and
advisory fees, which fell 7 percent. Altogether, investment
banking fees declined 3 percent.
The bank's market share in equity underwriting rose to 8.3
percent in 2013, moving it to second place in the industry from
fourth. Goldman Sachs Group Inc led with 11.4 percent.
Higher interest rates on home mortgage loans weighed on
JPMorgan, like the rest of the banking industry.
JPMorgan lost $274 million, pre-tax, making mortgage loans,
compared with a profit of $789 million a year earlier as margins
declined and as the company was unable to reduce expenses as
quickly as lending volumes declined.
The bank said it expected to lose money making mortgages
again in the first quarter of this year.
Reflecting a slowdown in loan refinancing, total U.S. home
mortgage borrowing was down 50 percent at the end of December
compared with a year earlier and down by a quarter from the end
of September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
(Reporting by David Henry and Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York
and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)