* Third-qtr EPS $1.36 versus $1.38 Wall St estimate
* Fixed income revenue up 2.1 percent
* Results out hours early after technical glitch
* Dimon says health prognosis "excellent"
(Adds details on expenses and cost-cutting initiatives)
By Tanya Agrawal and David Henry
Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co reported
lower-than-estimated third-quarter profit on Tuesday as
unexpected legal expenses of $1 billion caught analysts off
guard and offset strength in its capital markets and lending
businesses.
The bulk of the costs came from setting aside money to
resolve government probes into alleged rigging of
foreign-exchange rates, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake
said.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank, also reported
higher-than-expected operating costs, with compensation,
technology and marketing all up. Lake cited strong business
growth, and added that JPMorgan may breach its annual expense
target of $58 billion this year.
"We continue to be focused and diligent on managing
expenses," she said on a conference call with analysts.
JPMorgan and other big banks have been trying to bolster
profits through cost-cutting for years, as low interest rates
and new regulations have crimped revenue growth. But the efforts
have been overshadowed by multibillion-dollar fines and higher
costs for technology and compliance.
A year ago, JPMorgan reported its first loss since 2004 due
to $7.2 billion in litigation expenses. Overall, the bank agreed
to pay nearly $20 billion in 2013 to settle various legal
issues. Yet other matters, like the foreign-exchange probes,
remain unresolved.
"The ongoing high level of litigation expense after last
year's ... mega settlement is a bit disturbing," said Chris
Kotowski, an analyst with Oppenheimer & Co. "At some point, it
ceases to become a 'special' item."
Overall, JPMorgan reported earnings of $5.6 billion, or
$1.36 per share, compared with a loss of $380 million a year
earlier. Analysts expected earnings of $1.38 per share, on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $24.2 billion from $23.1 billion
in the third quarter of 2013.
'MODEL OF STABILITY'
JPMorgan was hit with a technical glitch on Tuesday as its
earnings release appeared hours ahead of schedule due to a
"human error" at a vendor that handles its investor relations
documents.
The earnings report was the first since Chief Executive
Officer Jamie Dimon, 58, underwent radiation and chemotherapy
for throat cancer. The illness has raised questions about who
might succeed him if he steps down.
Dimon said his prognosis remained "excellent," allowing him
to maintain a busier schedule, but added that he was still
monitoring his health with regular doctor visits.
Dimon told reporters on a conference call that the bank was
seeing "a broad-based recovery" in the United States, both in
consumer and corporate markets.
A recent uptick in volatility helped JPMorgan's trading
business, but Dimon said products that deliver more stable
earnings in the retail bank were not affected by brief market
swings.
Revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodity trading
rose 2.1 percent to $3.51 billion in the latest quarter compared
with a year earlier.
Total investment banking revenue rose 2 percent to $1.54
billion, driven by higher advisory fees. But net income from
mortgage banking fell 38 percent $439 million.
"The headline numbers have come out slightly below
expectations, but the model of stability is there, and that's
ultimately what you want from a bank," said Simon Maughan, head
of research at financial analysis firm OTAS Technologies in
London.
JPMorgan's shares dipped 0.3 percent at $58 in afternoon
trading.
