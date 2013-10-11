(Corrects analysts' average forecast in 5th paragraph to $1.17
per share from $1.20; the error first appeared in UPDATE 1)
By David Henry
Oct 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Friday
posted its first quarterly loss under Chairman and CEO Jamie
Dimon after a tangle of legal and regulatory probes cost the
biggest U.S. bank $7.2 billion.
Dimon managed to avoid posting losses during the financial
crisis as the bank shied away from the worst subprime mortgage
assets. But now legal woes, at least some tied to banks that
JPMorgan bought during the crisis, are taking a toll.
JPMorgan posted a loss of $380 million, or 17 cents per
share, for the third quarter, its first loss since the second
quarter of 2004. A year earlier it reported a profit of $5.71
billion, or $1.40 a share.
Excluding litigation expenses and other special items, the
company posted a profit of $5.82 billion, or $1.42 per share.
Analysts on average had forecast earnings of $1.17 per share
excluding special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was not immediately clear if the results were comparable.
The legal expenses - $9.2 billion, or $7.2 billion after
taxes - include money it is setting aside for future
settlements. The bank disclosed exactly how much it has set
aside for settlements, fines and other legal expenses: $23
billion.
"While we expect our litigation costs should abate and
normalize over time, they may continue to be volatile over the
next several quarters," Dimon said in a statement.
JPMorgan faces a welter of regulatory issues, including a
Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into possible
bribery in the hiring of sons and daughters of executives of
Chinese state-owned companies, possibly fraudulent sales of
mortgage securities, and its role in setting certain benchmark
borrowing rates.
The bank has been focusing on its mortgage issues recently.
In September, it tried to reach a settlement with the U.S.
Department of Justice and other federal and state agencies in
which it could have paid as much as $11 billion to resolve
claims against the bank over its mortgage businesses. Dimon went
to Washington to meet with U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on
Sept. 25 as part of the talks, but no deal has resulted.
Some of those claims relate to mortgage bank Washington
Mutual and investment bank Bear Stearns, two failing companies
that JPMorgan took over in 2008.
Regulators pressed JPMorgan to acquire both companies, a
fact that Dimon alluded to in a statement on Friday, noting that
the bank was seeking a fair settlement with the government on
mortgage related issues, "and one that recognizes the
extraordinary circumstances of the Bear Stearns and Washington
Mutual transactions, which were undertaken at the request or
encouragement of the U.S. Government."
Speaking on CNBC earlier this month, former Treasury
Secretary Hank Paulson said that JPMorgan was "begged" to take
Washington Mutual and Bear Stearns, but added that JPMorgan took
on potential legal liabilities as part of the deal. "Jamie knew
that at the time," Paulson said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Additional reporting by
Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore and Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York;
Editing by John Wallace)