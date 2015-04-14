April 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the
biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 12.2 percent rise in
quarterly profit as revenue from fixed-income trading rebounded.
The bank's net income rose to $5.91 billion, or $1.45 per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $5.27 billion,
or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
The results for the latest quarter included an after-tax
charge of $487 million for legal expenses.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.40 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the results reported on Tuesday were
comparable.
