NEW YORK Nov 29 Jimmy Lee, a veteran Wall
Street investment banker, and three other top executives at
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) are hosting a $2,500-per-person
reception for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in
two weeks.
Lee, in an e-mail invitation sent on Monday, said he has
known Romney for almost all of his Wall Street career and that
he made one of the first loans to Romney at Bain Capital, a
Boston-based private equity and leveraged buyout firm.
"I am committed to doing all that I can to help his
campaign because I also believe he is the strongest challenger
to President Obama," Lee wrote in the e-mail.
The other JPMorgan executives named on the invitation are
Frank Bisignano, a top-aide and trouble-shooter to Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, asset management chief Mary
Callahan Erdoes, and Mel Martinez, a former U.S. senator from
Florida who is a senior executive representing the bank in
Florida, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
Another Wall Street veteran, Stephen Schwarzmann,
co-founder of private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N),
is planning a separate fund-raiser for Romney in December,
according to a source familiar with the event.
JPMorgan's Dimon is a Democrat. As a member of the board of
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Dimon is not allowed to
raise funds for candidates, said Joseph Evangelisti, a
spokesman for the bank.
The JPMorgan executives were not immediately available for
a comment, Evangelisti said.
The reception is to be held at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in
New York on Dec. 14 at 1:45 p.m., according to the invitation.
(Reporting by David Henry and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
