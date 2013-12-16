DUBAI Dec 16 JP Morgan Chase has
promoted two bankers to senior roles in Saudi Arabia, the bank
said in a statement on Monday, after its top banker in the
kingdom left earlier this year to join the central bank.
Rayan Fayez has been named senior country officer for Saudi
Arabia, the statement said. He joined JP Morgan from Goldman
Sachs in 2012 as investment banking head and co-chief
executive of Saudi Arabia.
Fayez replaces Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, who left JP Morgan in
the first half of 2013 to take a position at the Saudi Arabian
Monetary Agency. His move was part of a wider trend in the
kingdom to tap senior executives from leading global financial
institutions to run key state entities.
Meanwhile, Bader Alamoudi has been named chief executive of
JP Morgan's Saudi Arabian business, the statement said.