Aug 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co is in
advanced talks with U.S. regulators to pay more than $150
million to resolve allegations that it steered private-banking
clients to its own products without proper disclosures, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigators have
been examining whether JPMorgan bankers often guided clients to
the bank's own proprietary investment products, and away from
those offered by other firms, the newspaper reported.
The settlement with the SEC could be announced within the
next few weeks, WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1PxT19U)
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)