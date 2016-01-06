Jan 6 JP Morgan Chase & Co's brokerage
unit will pay $4 million to settle allegations it misled
customers about the form of compensation it paid to brokers, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.
The case stems from comments on the company's private
banking website, which falsely stated that advisers are paid
"based on our clients' performance" and that "no one is paid on
commission," the SEC said in a statement.
Advisers, however were paid salaries and discretionary
bonuses based on various factors, not client performance, the
SEC said.
"There was no allegation that the mistake made years ago was
intentional or that any client was harmed," a JP Morgan
spokesman said. JPMorgan, which neither admitted nor denied the
SEC's findings, has improved its procedures to prevent a
recurrence, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)