May 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it has
received subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission over how it sells its mutual funds.
Other government authorities and a self-regulatory
organization, apart from the SEC, are also seeking information
about the bank's use of proprietary products in its
wealth-management business, JPMorgan said in a regulatory filing
on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1cljeLj)
The SEC's enforcement division has been looking at whether
senior asset-management executives at the bank developed a
policy of improperly steering clients into investments for it's
own financial gain, Bloomberg reported in March.
The biggest U.S. bank by assets said it is "responding to
and cooperating with the relevant authorities."
Separately, JPMorgan said French authorities have notified
the bank last month they were investigating its role in
transactions entered into by some senior managers of investment
group Wendel Investissement between 2004 and 2007.
The bank said on Tuesday it is in "advanced stages" of
settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal
Reserve over previously disclosed investigations into its
foreign exchange trading.
