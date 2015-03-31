March 31 JPMorgan Chase & Co's executives have been deposed and internal documents subpoenaed as part of an investigation by the U.S. regulators into the bank's asset-management unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division is looking at whether senior asset-management executives at the bank developed a policy of improperly steering clients into investments for the bank's own financial gain, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1EY7Bk7)

The SEC is also scrutinizing at how the bank managed pensions and other accounts that hold it to a so-called fiduciary standard, which obligates the company to put clients' financial interests ahead of its own, according to Bloomberg.

The SEC is looking into whether the bank and its brokerage affiliate, J.P. Morgan Securities, adopted a strategy that uses bonuses and other incentives to encourage their financial advisers to steer clients improperly into in-house funds, structured notes and other investments that generate fees for the bank, Bloomberg reported.

Among the first executives deposed was Silvia Trillo, Bloomberg reported. There is no indication that Trillo has been involved in or accused of wrongdoing.

For at least a few years, an approach to steer clients toward funds that are lucrative to the bank has been referred to internally as "guided architecture," Bloomberg said, quoting a former employee with the bank who worked with retirement plans.

The regulators are questioning whether the bank's communications with clients over the years adequately disclosed its compensation and other practices, according to Bloomberg.

JPMorgan and the SEC declined to comment. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)