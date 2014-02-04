MOVES-Cirenza returns to market at Tikehau
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Peter Cirenza, who spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs until 2009, has returned to the financial markets as head of London operations at Tikehau Capital.
WASHINGTON Feb 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $614 million to the U.S. government to settle claims it defrauded federal agencies by underwriting sub-standard mortgage loans, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
JPMorgan is admitting in the settlement that for more than a decade it approved thousands of loans that were not eligible for insurance by the Federal Housing Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs, the department said in a statement.
