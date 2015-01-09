(Adds dollar value of settlement, allegations, comments, case
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Jan 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co has
agreed in principle to settle class action litigation arising
from Bear Stearns' sale of $17.58 billion of mortgage securities
that proved defective during the recent U.S. housing and
financial crises.
The largest U.S. bank, which bought Bear in 2008, will pay
roughly $500 million to investors led by a group of pension
funds, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. The
person requested anonymity because the terms have not been made
public.
JPMorgan declined to comment. A lawyer for the investors did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The accord, which requires court approval, was disclosed in
a Thursday night filing with the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan.
It is separate from JPMorgan's $13 billion settlement with
regulators in November 2013 over mortgage securities sales.
The latest accord resolves claims that Bear violated federal
securities laws by selling certificates backed by more than
47,000 largely subprime and low documentation "Alt-A" mortgages
in 14 offerings from May 2006 to April 2007.
Investors said the offering documents contained false and
misleading statements about the underwriting guidelines used by
Bear's EMC Mortgage unit, Countrywide Home Loans and other
lenders, and the accuracy of associated property appraisals.
Bear was not accused of fraud, but investors sought to hold
it strictly liable and negligent for their losses.
They said nearly all the certificates were cut to "junk"
status, although roughly 92 percent, or $16.2 billion, were once
rated "triple-A."
The lead plaintiffs are the Public Employees' Retirement
System of Mississippi and the New Jersey Carpenters Health Fund.
Both sides plan by Feb. 2 to seek preliminary approval of the
settlement from U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.
JPMorgan has resolved similar litigation over mortgage
offerings from the former Washington Mutual Inc, which the New
York-based bank also bought in 2008. It still faces litigation
over some of its own mortgage offerings.
The case is In re: Bear Stearns Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 08-08093.
