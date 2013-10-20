By Aruna Viswanatha and David Henry
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co
has reached a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S.
Justice Department and other government agencies to settle
investigations into bad mortgage loans the bank sold to
investors before the financial crisis, a source familiar with
the talks said on Saturday.
The tentative deal, the largest ever between the U.S.
government and a single company, does not release the bank from
criminal liability for some of the mortgages it packaged into
bonds and sold to investors.
That had been a major sticking point in the discussions, but
the government refused to budge on that issue and JPMorgan felt
it had no choice but to give in, according to a second source.
Until recently, the most that JPMorgan was willing to pay was
closer to $11 billion.
The ongoing criminal investigation underscores how even if
this settlement takes some heat off JPMorgan Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon, he still has myriad regulatory issues to deal with.
The biggest U.S. bank sidestepped the worst of the financial
crisis but now faces more than a dozen probes globally into
everything from alleged bribery in China to a possible role in
manipulating benchmark interest rates known as Libor.
While JPMorgan investors have publicly supported Dimon,
privately many have expressed frustration at his run-ins with
regulators. A Senate subcommittee report in March detailed how
Dimon demanded that subordinates withhold data from one of the
bank's regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency. Earlier this month, the bank said that Dimon was no
longer chairman of JPMorgan's main U.S. retail banking
subsidiary, which press reports said happened at the request of
the OCC.
JPMorgan's board of directors has pressured Dimon to improve
his relationship with government regulators and enforcement
officials.
The preliminary $13 billion settlement was reached after he
spoke by phone on Friday night with U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder to finalize the broad outlines of the deal, the first
source said. Dimon went to Washington to meet with Holder on
Sept. 25, and discussed an $11 billion deal at that point.
"They are trying to do whatever they can to get this behind
them," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood
Capital Associates, which owns JPMorgan shares.
At issue in the settlement is whether the bank sold
mortgages that it knew were riskier than they appeared.
Investors, including government-owned mortgage agencies Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, said that the bank told them loans were
better than they actually were, or that the bank was negligent
in accepting information from borrowers about their income and
other matters at face value instead of verifying it.
Some 80 percent of the securities in the $13 billion
settlement relate to investment bank Bear Stearns and mortgage
lender Washington Mutual, which the government encouraged
JPMorgan to buy after they essentially failed during the crisis.
'VERY PAINFUL'
The banks bolstered JPMorgan's bond trading and consumer
banking businesses, and helped propel JPMorgan to record
quarterly profits. But the legal costs connected with Bear
Stearns and Washington Mutual have weighed on JPMorgan.
In the third quarter, the bank lost $380 million, its first
quarterly loss since 2004, after it recorded a $7.2 billion
after-tax charge for legal expenses. On a call with analysts,
Dimon acknowledged that the losses from Bear Stearns and
Washington Mutual were "very painful to the company."
Even so, the bank can easily afford this deal. It said
earlier this month that it has set aside a total of $23 billion
to cover legal settlements. In a typical quarter, it earns about
$5 billion to $6 billion, and it has some $30 billion of cash on
its books.
The Justice Department is leading the conversations between
a host of government agencies and JPMorgan, the largest U.S.
bank. As part of the deal, the bank will continue to cooperate
in criminal inquiries into people involved in the conduct at
issue, said the first source, and JPMorgan itself could still
face criminal charges.
The settlement includes a $4 billion tentative deal with the
Federal Housing Finance Agency that sources told Reuters about
earlier this week.
A third source close to the matter characterized a broader
$13 billion deal as likely, but cautioned that parts of the
agreement are still being hammered out, and the settlement could
conceivably fall apart. The bank's general counsel Stephen
Cutler and Associate Attorney General Tony West are negotiating
a statement of facts that will be part of a final agreement, the
first source said.
Settlement talks started in September, as the Justice
Department prepared to sue JPMorgan in California over mortgage
securities that the bank sold in the runup to the financial
crisis.
The bank and the Justice Department began discussing a broad
deal that would resolve not only the inquiry into mortgage bonds
it sold to investors between 2005 to 2007 that were backed by
subprime and other risky residential mortgages, but also similar
lawsuits from the FHFA, the National Credit Union
Administration, the state of New York and others.
The broader settlement is a product of a government working
group created nearly two years ago to investigate misconduct in
the residential mortgage-backed securities market that
contributed to the financial crisis. Officials from the Justice
Department, the new York Attorney General and others help to
lead the group.