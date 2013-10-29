Oct 29 The preliminary $13 billion deal set by JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is at risk of falling apart, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Tuesday.

The deal is at risk because of a long-running disagreement between the bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over legal liabilities from JPMorgan's takeover of Washington Mutual assets and obligations during the crisis.

Dimon has been pushing for a package of settlements that would end multiple civil investigations by federal and state agencies into mortgage business practices in the housing boom at the bank.