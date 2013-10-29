Oct 29 The preliminary $13 billion deal set by
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder is at risk of falling apart, the Wall Street
Journal reported on its website on Tuesday.
The deal is at risk because of a long-running disagreement
between the bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over
legal liabilities from JPMorgan's takeover of Washington Mutual
assets and obligations during the crisis.
Dimon has been pushing for a package of settlements that
would end multiple civil investigations by federal and state
agencies into mortgage business practices in the housing boom at
the bank.