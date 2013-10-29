By Aruna Viswanatha and David Henry
Oct 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S.
Justice Department have hit snags in working out the final
details of their $13 billion settlement over the bank's mortgage
bonds, two people familiar with the talks said.
The bank and the government are arguing over whether
JPMorgan should be forced to pay for mistakes made by Washington
Mutual, the failed mortgage lender it bought during the
financial crisis.
JPMorgan is also looking to shut down some criminal
inquiries into the bank's mortgage business before the financial
crisis, said one of the sources. The other source said there
appeared to be a misunderstanding over whether that's what the
bank wanted.
Both sources added that whatever disagreements the
government and the bank may have, the talks are continuing and
have not broken down.
The squabbling shows how hard it will be for JPMorgan to end
the many legal problems it faces now.
Earlier this month, JPMorgan and the government entered a
preliminary $13 billion settlement to end investigations into
whether the bank misled investors when it bundled subprime
mortgages into bonds before the financial crisis.
Even if the $13 billion deal is finalized, JPMorgan faces
other government probes into everything from bad derivative bets
to whether it gave jobs to the children of government-owned
company officials in China to secure business there.
The largest U.S. bank said earlier this month it has set
aside $23 billion over time to pay for legal issues. Dimon is
eager to put the bank's legal issues behind it so he can focus
more attention on running the company. He met with U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder in late September in Washington to reach the
tentative package deal.
The Department of Justice is leading multiple federal and
state agencies that are probing the mortgage bond business of
JPMorgan and two firms it acquired during the financial crisis.
On Friday, one of the agencies investigating the bank, the
Federal Housing Finance Agency, grew impatient with the
negotiations for the broader settlement, and separately signed a
$5.1 billion settlement with JPMorgan.
Some $4 billion of that had been seen as counting toward the
$13 billion amount.
Holder and Dimon are both overseas this week. Holder is in
Morocco attending a conference and meeting with local
counterparts. Dimon is traveling in Europe this week, according
to a person familiar with his itinerary.
FDIC FEUD
JPMorgan has been fighting with the government over the
Washington Mutual issue for years.
Washington Mutual failed in September 2008, and the
government encouraged JPMorgan to buy the bank, which it had
been looking at for some time. Under the deal they negotiated,
JPMorgan paid $1.9 billion for most of the mortgage lender's
assets, and some of its liabilities, leaving behind a
receivership at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to pay
creditors.
JPMorgan claims that the legal liabilities from Washington
Mutual's mortgage bonds go to the FDIC. The government believes
the legal liabilities belong to JPMorgan. Reuters reported
exclusively on Sept. 30 that the dispute threatened the
preliminary deal.
One analyst thinks JPMorgan is fighting a losing battle on
this matter.
"I do not believe the FDIC would accept liability related to
WaMu," said Joshua Rosner, managing director of Graham Fisher &
Company, a research firm.
Also at issue is whether JPMorgan could face further
criminal investigations.
In a draft settlement circulated late on Sunday, JPMorgan
sought to shut down any criminal inquiries into the bank's
packaging and sale of mortgage securities, apart from a
California probe the bank has disclosed, the first source said.
The bank had previously agreed to keep all criminal probes
out of the settlement, the person added. A second person
familiar with the talks said there appeared to be a
misunderstanding over the issue.