Nov 13 A top executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co
said on Wednesday that the bank continues to seek a
final agreement with the government on a tentative settlement
over liabilities for mortgage securities sold before the
financial crisis.
Mike Cavanagh, co-head of the company's corporate and
investment bank and a top lieutenant of Chief Executive Officer
Jamie Dimon, said at an investor conference that company
executives are "trying very hard" to resolve the company's legal
and regulatory issues.
At the start of Cavanagh's appearance at the conference
sponsored by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, 77 percent
of people polled at the gathering said that resolving JPMorgan's
legal and regulatory issues would do more than anything else to
lift its stock price.
Cavanagh said he had "no update" on specific steps to put on
paper an agreement that press report have said provides for the
bank to pay $13 billion to settle government claims. The outline
of the basic deal, which would resolve issues with multiple
agencies, was reached by Dimon and U.S. Attorney Eric Holder at
the end of September.
Cavanagh describe the talks as "complex."
JPMorgan shares moved little during the talk and at
mid-afternoon in New York traded at $53.92, down 5 cents for the
day. The stock is up more than 22 percent this year.