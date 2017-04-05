(Adds voting history, background on other banks)
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co
shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board
to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive,
according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the
company's annual meeting on May 16.
The board said in the proxy that it is against the measure,
which was proposed by a shareholder who contends that good
corporate governance requires an independent chairman. The board
and current Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon have
defeated similar proposals in the past.
A year ago, a similar proposal received only 32.6 percent of
votes cast at the annual meeting of the company, which is the
biggest U.S. bank by assets. The biggest share the measure has
won recently was 40 percent in 2012.
Bank of America Corp, the second-biggest U.S. bank,
also has one person who is both chairman and chief executive and
will hold a vote on a similar shareholder proposal on April 26.
Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc, the third
and fourth biggest U.S. banks, have different people in the two
roles.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bill Trott
and Meredith Mazzilli)