SINGAPORE, April 12 JPMorgan's head of investment banking Southeast Asia, Philip Lee, has resigned after nearly 18 years with the U.S. bank and is expected to join Deutsche Bank in a senior role, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Lee's sudden departure comes after a recent move by JPMorgan to bring in Rob Priestley as its new chief executive for the ASEAN regions in March.

The appointment of Priestley follows a global restructuring of JPMorgan that began last summer, which saw the firm combine its corporate and investment banking operations into a single unit.

A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed his departure, but did not give a reason for the resignation.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Deutsche declined to comment.

Deutsche has seen some high-profile departures in recent months, including its head of corporate and investment banking Loh Boon Chye, who was hired by Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of Asia-Pacific global markets.

Lee was the face of the bank's investment banking unit in Singapore where he also held the title of senior country officer.

Under Lee, JPMorgan did the bulk of the deals for Southeast Asia's largest developer CapitaLand, including the $1.8 billion IPO of shopping mall arm CapitaMalls Asia that was one of the region's largest in 2009.