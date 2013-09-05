(Adds names of competitors, background on JPMorgan's regulatory
issues)
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Sept 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co
will stop making student loans in October, according to a
document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, after the biggest U.S.
bank concluded that competition from federal government programs
limits its ability to expand the business.
The company will stop accepting applications for private
student loans on Oct. 12, at the end of the peak borrowing
season for this school year, according to a memo from the
company to colleges.
The move means less competition for remaining players in the
market, such as Wells Fargo & Co and Discover Financial
Services.
"We just don't see this as a market that we can
significantly grow," said Thasunda Duckett, chief executive for
auto and student loans at Chase, in an interview on Thursday.
Not making more loans "puts us in a position to redeploy
those resources, as well as focus on our No. 1 priority, which
is getting the regulatory control environment strengthened," she
said.
JPMorgan was ordered by federal regulators in January to
strengthen its risk controls and its compliance with anti-money
laundering standards after the company came under intense
scrutiny following its $6.2 billion "London Whale" derivatives
loss. CEO Jamie Dimon vowed in April to make the company's
controls his number one priority and said the bank would scale
back some of its growth initiatives to do that.
The decision follows the bank's move last year to make
education loans available only to existing Chase bank customers.
The retail bank has some 64 million customers and 5,657
branches. Last year, Chase made education loans to 12,500 people
for a total of about $200 million.
The company's student loan portfolio at the end of June held
$11 billion - less than 0.5 percent - of JPMorgan's $2.44
trillion of assets.
The student loan business is not among those that JPMorgan
has publicly said are being probed by government authorities for
possibly illegal practices. Those under investigation include
mortgage banking, credit card collections, rate-setting for
floating-rate business loans and hiring for investment banking
in China.
The Chase portfolio includes $5 billion of private loans and
$6 billion of loans backed by government guarantees that were
granted under programs that have been discontinued. The
portfolio has been shrinking by roughly $1 billion to $2 billion
a year since mid-2010, when Congress acted to bypass the banks
and have the government lend directly to students.
Private lending for education declined sharply after the
financial crisis, falling from $23 billion in the 2007-08 school
year to $6 billion, or less than 10 percent of total student
loans, in 2011-12, according to data private lenders have cited
from The College Board.
The exit by Chase means one less competitor for other
lenders still in the market. SLM Corp, often known as
Sallie Mae, Wells Fargo and Discover have bigger
portfolios, according to company disclosures and research by
stock analyst Moshe Orenbuch of CreditSuisse.
Discover has made student lending a key element of its
strategy to grow beyond its credit card business, according to
presentations the company has made to investors. To reduce the
chance of losses on the loans, the company disburses loan
proceeds directly to schools, seeks co-signers on loans and
emphasizes financing for four-year and graduate programs and
not-for-profit institutions.
Discover made its big move into the market when it bought
student loans in 2010 from Citigroup as that company was
retreating from the business.
In the Chase memo to colleges, which the company plans to
send on Friday, the company said it will continue to process
loan applications received before Oct. 12. Final loan
disbursements are expected before March 15, 2014.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by
Elvina Nawaguna in Washington.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Gunna Dickson, Douglas Royalty, Andrew Hay)