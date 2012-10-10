Oct 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co must pay more
than $18 million to a trust in a suit stemming from its improper
recommendation of a type of complex security that was unsuitable
for the trust and benefited the bank, a U.S. state court judge
has ruled.
The bank engaged in misconduct and breached its duties of
care to the trust in recommending so-called "variable prepaid
forward contracts," wrote Judge Linda Morrissey of the District
Court for Tulsa County, Oklahoma, in an opinion late Tuesday.
That caused financial harm to the trust beneficiaries.
JP Morgan and the trust entered into numerous variable
prepaid forward contracts between 2000 and 2005. A court, in
2007, ordered the transfer of the trust's assets to another
bank. The investment contracts between the trust and JP Morgan,
by that time, had been settled.
The court, in an unusual move, also ordered JPMorgan to pay
punitive damages, to be determined at a later date, along with
the trust's legal fees.
Investors who buy variable prepaid forward contracts
typically agree to give a certain number of stock shares to the
brokerage at a future date but receive a significant percentage
of the value of those shares at the time of the agreement.
While the arrangements can have tax benefits and help insulate
investors from certain losses, they can also involve hefty fees.
The 32-page court decision illustrates the extent to which
certain investment fees and conflicts of interest can damage a
portfolio. JPMorgan, for example, breached its fiduciary duty to
the trust - which required the bank to act in the trust's best
interests - by investing proceeds from the contracts in its own
investment products. It then charged investment fees for those
transactions in addition to corporate trustee fees, Judge
Morrissey wrote. That "amounted to double dipping that was
inherently unreasonable," she wrote.
Punitive damages against JPMorgan are appropriate in the
case because the bank "has been guilty of reckless disregard for
the rights of others," the judge wrote.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to immediately comment.