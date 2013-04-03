Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - J.P.Morgan upgraded Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS) to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target price after the company announced orders worth 94 billion rupees this week.
Fresh orders take the tally of disclosed orders in the January-March quarter to 154 billion rupees, J.P.Morgan says in a note, adding the company appears well-poised to comfortably exceed the lower end of FY13 order inflow growth guidance of 15-20 percent.
An expected recovery in the capex cycle and valuations are also making L&T shares more attractive, J.P.Morgan says.
"The capex cycle has bottomed out and L&T is best-positioned to benefit from a recovery in our view," J.P.Morgan says.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.