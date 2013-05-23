BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says trusts in state solution for Veneto banks
* confident in a state solution for Veneto banks, does not believe other banks will intervene Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
May 23 JPMorgan Chase said it has appointed Barry Sommers as chief executive of its consumer bank, which includes its wealth management unit.
Visa Inc had earlier announced that JPMorgan's current consumer banking head, Ryan McInerney, had been appointed as president of Visa.
McInerney succeeds John Partridge, whose term as president of Visa ended on March 31. McInerney will receive an annual salary of $750,000, Visa said in a regulatory filing.
BEIJING, May 31 China's central bank said on Wednesday that its holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan shrank in April.