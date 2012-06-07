(Corrects name of association in fourth paragraph to American
Bar Association, not American Bankers Association)
* Volcker says JPM loss may show banks too big to manage
* JPMorgan announced massive trading loss last month
* Volcker has advocated for reducing risks in banks
NEW YORK, June 7 Former Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker said JPMorgan Chase's recent multibillion-dollar
trading loss may show that the nation's largest banks are too
big to manage.
JPMorgan revealed last month that its London office
had executed a failed hedging strategy that has so far produced
at least $2 billion in trading losses.
The news has rattled Wall Street and Washington and raised
questions about whether banks are still taking too many risks
following the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"Maybe this JPMorgan thing is an illustration that
these(banks) are really too big to manage," Volcker said on
Thursday at an American Bar Association event at Columbia
University in New York. "There are so many things going on at
these banks."
The Volcker rule, named for Volcker - who has advocated for
banks to become less complex and interconnected - would ban
banks from making speculative bets with their own funds if they
enjoy federal guarantees.
He said on Thursday that the failed trading strategy at
JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office is "the antithesis of the
kind of ethic and approach we want to take in banking."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra. Editing by Bernadette Baum)