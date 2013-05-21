JP Morgan Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is seen in between the audience as he attends a session during the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener/Files

NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co(JPM.N) shareholders voted in support of Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon maintaining both roles, rejecting a proposal from shareholders who said the corporate governance structure was flawed, according to a preliminary tally at its annual meeting on Tuesday.

Only 32.2 percent of shareholders voted in favor of splitting the chairman and CEO roles, less than the roughly 40 percent who voted to split a year ago.

Shareholders also voted to support the bank's 11 directors in a range of 53.1 percent for Ellen Futter to 99.4 percent for Timothy Flynn, according to the tally. JPMorgan will release a final tally later Tuesday in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)