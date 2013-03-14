* Quantitative expert suggested change in risk calculations
* Bank risk group warned discussion should be kept out of
email
* Senate report expected to bolster Volcker Rule proponents
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, March 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co
risk managers tried so hard in 2012 to get around international
capital rules that they viewed their own discussions as too
sensitive for email, according to a Senate report released on
Thursday.
The report on the JPMorgan "London Whale" scandal includes
the story of a quantitative engineer for the bank who made waves
internally by sending an email suggesting how the bank could
rearrange its risk modeling procedures to better accommodate the
ballooning risk metrics inside the chief investment office.
"I think, the, the email that you sent out, I think there is
a, just FYI, there is a bit of sensitivity around this topic," a
member of the bank's central risk modeling group warned the
engineer afterward in a phone call.
"While we have repeatedly acknowledged mistakes, our senior
management acted in good faith and never had any intent to
mislead anyone," a spokeswoman for the bank said in response to
the report.
The engineer, Patrick Hagan, a math expert who had
previously worked at Exxon designing chemical reactors, had
written to the risk modeling group suggesting a way to "optimize
the firm-wide capital charge," explaining how he could rearrange
the calculations required to determine how much capital JPMorgan
needed to hold to adhere to international regulatory
requirements. Hagan wanted to make it so the bank needed to hold
less capital.
"The bank may be leaving $6.3 billion on the table, much of
which may be recoverable," he wrote.
"What I would do is not put these things in email," the risk
group employee told Hagan on the phone.
Hagan's email appears in a report by the Senate Permanent
Committee on Investigations, which capped a nine-month
investigation into JPMorgan's $6.2 billion trading losses with
the report and a hearing scheduled for Friday.
The report's findings are expected to provide new political
fodder for proponents of the Volcker Rule, which bans
proprietary trading by depository institutions.
The report includes an account of JPMorgan's internal
wrangling with its methods for calculating risk and assessing
how much capital it needed to hold as new rules from the Basel
Committee, an international group of regulators, took effect.
An internal report the bank released in January also
discussed some of the attempts the bank's chief investment
office made to find creative ways to adhere to the new Basel
requirements. However, it did not disclose Hagan's email or the
other bank employees' responses to it.
In the end, the bank did not take Hagan's advice in its
original form, according to the Senate report.
"Ultimately, the bank reached a compromise with Mr. Hagan,"
the report said. It agreed to implement some of his ideas for
categorizing the various assets inside a portfolio of credit
derivatives while rejecting others.
But the Senate report makes clear that the attempts to
change the bank's risk modeling to help it hold on to as many
risky assets as possible were deliberate, not simply an issue of
theoretical differences over mathematical theory.
"Emails, telephone conversations, and internal presentations
offer evidence that efforts to manipulate risk-weighted assets
results to artificially lower the bank's capital requirements
were both discussed and pursued by the bank's quantitative
experts," the report said.