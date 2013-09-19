WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. bank regulators ordered
JPMorgan Chase & Co to improve its debt collection
practices, as the bank also agreed to pay $920 million in
penalties to resolve liabilities from its "London Whale"
derivatives trading losses last year.
The order, made public on Thursday, addresses errors in how
the bank pursued credit-card debts in court, but does not
provide details of how extensive the problems were.
The order from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
does not include financial penalties, and it allows JPMorgan
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to resolve another of the multitude
of legal issues weighing on the bank.
But the action still leaves the door open for regulators to
fine the bank over the issue down the line.
The enforcement action requires the largest U.S. bank by
assets to review the accounts of customers affected by the
mistakes and compensate those borrowers.
The bank is required to review all of its debt collection
litigation outside of home loans dating back to January 2009.
The OCC also faulted the bank for its compliance with the
Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, and ordered it to improve its
policies governing benefits for armed services members.
That act allows members of the military to postpone or
suspend financial obligations such as outstanding credit card
debt payments.
JPMorgan had disclosed in August that it had expected the
action from the OCC, and said other regulators including the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau were also investigating the
matter.
State enforcement authorities have also been investigating
the bank for its debt collection practices. In May, California's
attorney general sued JPMorgan and accused it of filing faulty
documents when seeking to collect on some credit card debt in
the state.