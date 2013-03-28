NEW YORK, March 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive Norma Curio, who oversaw a group that managed stakes
in troubled companies for the company's Chief Investment Office
(CIO), is leaving the bank, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
Curio, who was known for her experience with distressed
investments, is the latest senior executive to leave JPMorgan
since another group within the CIO lost $6.2 billion on the
so-called "London Whale" derivatives trades.
Curio had nothing to do with the London Whale trades, the
source said. But after losses, the activities of the once
largely-autonomous CIO were drastically scaled back and its
chief executive was replaced.
The trades are known for the London Whale nickname that
hedge funds gave to former JPMorgan trader Bruno Iksil because
of the size of the positions he took.